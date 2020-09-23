El Tribunal Suprem reconeix la relació laboral entre Glovo i un repartidor

madrid
El Tribunal Suprem ha reconegut que la relació entre un repartidor i l'empresa Glovo té naturalesa laboral, i ha rebutjat elevar la qüestió al Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE).
En un comunicat, el Ple de la Sala Quarta del Tribunal Suprem assenyala que ha estimat el primer motiu del recurs de cassació per a la unificació de doctrina interposat per l'empresa després d'una sentència del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) de març d'aquest any.
En aquesta decisió, el TSJC va considerar com a fals autònom a un exrepartidor de Glovo acomiadat en 2017 després de dos anys de servei, i va obligar la seva readmissió o a indemnitzar-ho.
Ara, el Tribunal Suprem ratifica aquest criteri en entendre que concorren les notes definitòries del contracte de treball, examinant en particular les de dependència i alienitat.
Per al Suprem, Glovo no és només una intermediària en la contractació de serveis entre comerços i repartidors, sinó una empresa que presta serveis d'encàrrecs i missatgeria fixant les condicions essencials per a la prestació d'aquest servei. A més, és titular dels actius essencials per a la realització de l'activitat, els repartidors o riders.
Aquests treballadors no disposen d'una organització empresarial pròpia i autònoma, sinó que presten el seu servei "inserits" en l'organització de treball de l'ocupador.
