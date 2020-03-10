Turull surt de la presó per anar a treballar a un bufet d'advocats

L'exconseller Jordi Turull ha sortit aquest dimarts al matí de la presó per anar a treballar gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. Turull podrà sortir 12 hores al dia durant cinc dies a la setmana per anar a exercir com a advocat especialista en dret públic al bufet d'advocats Badia de Terrassa.



A primera hora del matí, l'exconseller ha penjat una fotografia on se'l veu sortint del centre de Lledoners: "No és ni de bon tros la llibertat. Surto carregat d'infinita gratitud a tantes persones per tant i amb les conviccions i el compromís polític intactes", ha dit per les xarxes socials. A les 8.10 h, ha sortit acompanyat de la seva companya, Blanca Bragulat, i d'una de les seves filles. L'exconseller ha arribat al despatx d'advocats al voltant de les 9.30 h, on desenes de persones l'han rebut amb crits de "llibertat" i banderes estelades.

Turull és el novè i últim dels presos polítics que s'ha pogut acollir al 100.2, una flexibilització de l'estada a la presó en el marc del segon grau, després que aquest dilluns sortís Josep Rull de presó per treballar a la Mútua Terrassa. Tots dos hauran d'utilitzar aquesta flexibilitat per anar als seus llocs de feina i fer un voluntariat. A més, la decisió arriba després que un jutge de vigilància penitenciària hagi avalat l'aplicació del 100.2 al president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.