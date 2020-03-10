Estàs llegint: Turull surt de la presó per anar a treballar a un bufet d'advocats

Turull surt de la presó per anar a treballar a un bufet d'advocats

L'exconseller és l'últim dels nou presos polítics en poder gaudir d'aquesta flexibilització del règim penitenciari mitjançant l'article 100.2 del reglament. Podrà sortir durant 12 hores cada dia cinc dies a la setmana per treballar i fer un voluntariat.

Jordi Turull surt de la presó de Lledoners per anar a treballar.

barcelona

públic

L'exconseller Jordi Turull ha sortit aquest dimarts al matí de la presó per anar a treballar gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. Turull podrà sortir 12 hores al dia durant cinc dies a la setmana per anar a exercir com a advocat especialista en dret públic al bufet d'advocats Badia de Terrassa.

A primera hora del matí, l'exconseller ha penjat una fotografia on se'l veu sortint del centre de Lledoners: "No és ni de bon tros la llibertat. Surto carregat d'infinita gratitud a tantes persones per tant i amb les conviccions i el compromís polític intactes", ha dit per les xarxes socials. A les 8.10 h, ha sortit acompanyat de la seva companya, Blanca Bragulat, i d'una de les seves filles. L'exconseller ha arribat al despatx d'advocats al voltant de les 9.30 h, on desenes de persones l'han rebut amb crits de "llibertat" i banderes estelades.

Turull és el novè i últim dels presos polítics que s'ha pogut acollir al 100.2, una flexibilització de l'estada a la presó en el marc del segon grau, després que aquest dilluns sortís Josep Rull de presó per treballar a la Mútua Terrassa. Tots dos hauran d'utilitzar aquesta flexibilitat per anar als seus llocs de feina i fer un voluntariat. A més, la decisió arriba després que un jutge de vigilància penitenciària hagi avalat l'aplicació del 100.2 al president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.

