Rull surt de la presó unes hores per treballar a la Mútua Terrassa

L'exconseller de Territori Josep Rull ha sortit de la presó aquest dilluns al matí per anar a treballar, gràcies a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del règim penitenciari. Rull treballarà a Mútua Terrassa, a l'àrea de serveis jurídics amb l'objectiu de reforçar l'"assessoria legal" de l'entitat. A les 8.15 h, sortia de Lledoners amb la seva companya, Meritxell Lluís.

Rull és el vuitè pres que ha pogut sortir unes hores de la presó en aplicació del 100.2. Només queda l'exconseller Jordi Turull, a qui també se l'ha concedit aquest règim. Tant Rull com Turull podran ser fora del recinte penitenciari 12 hores al dia per treballar i fer un voluntariat, així que, després de l'exconseller d'Interior Joaquim Forn, seran els que més temps estaran en llibertat durant la setmana.



L'exconseller ha fet un tuit a les seves xarxes personals celebrant la sortida temporal de presó: "Avui surto de Lledoners amb el cap ben alt per la feina feta juntament amb tants de vosaltres. No surto lliure, encara, tot i que me'n sento".