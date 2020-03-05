Rull i Turull també reben el 100.2 i podran sortir de la presó per anar a treballar

Actualizado:
La Junta de Tractament de la presó de Lledoners concedeix l'article 100.2 als dos últims presos polítics als quals encara no se'ls havia aplicat, l'exconseller de Territori i Sosteniblitat Jordi Rull i l'exconseller de la Presidència Jordi Turull. Sortiran de presó per treballar de dilluns a divendres i estaran autoritzats a estar fora del recinte fins a 12 hores al dia, així que, després de l'exconseller d'Interior Joaquim Forn, seran els que més temps estaran en llibertat durant la setmana.
D'acord amb l'obligació de protegir la intimitat dels presos, la Generalitat no ha informat ni de la data en què començaran a sortir del centre penitenciari ni de les empreses o entitats on aniran a treballar. L'article 100.2 pot ser d'aplicació immediata i que s'ha de comunicar de forma obligatòria a la jutgessa de vigilància penitenciària. El jutjat, al seu torn, n'ha d'informar la Fiscalia perquè expressi la seva opinió. Fins ara, la Fiscalia s'ha oposat a l'aplicació d'aquest article a alguns dels presos del procés independentista, però el jutjat de vigilància penitenciària no li ha donat la raó en cap dels casos que ha resolt fins ara. En tot cas, els recursos de la Fiscalia no paralitzen l'aplicació de l'article.
Des de la Generalitat també s'indica que l'article 100.2 permet combinar règims de vida de diferents classificacions, en concret primers i segons graus o segons i tercers. En aquest sentit, el Govern afegeix que l'article 100.2 s'aplica cada any a 405 presos ingressats en centres penitenciaris de Catalunya. Amb la inclusió de Rull i Turull, els nou presos polítics estan inclosos en aquest règim, després que ja hi siguin Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart, Dolors Bassa i Carme Forcadell, Quim Forn, Raül Romeva i Oriol Junqueras.
