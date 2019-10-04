Público
Ultradreta al País Valencià Ultradretans d'España 2000 boicotegen una pel·lícula sobre la Guerra Civil a València

Despleguen una pancarta amb la bandera espanyola i criden consignes com "Viva España" i "Viva Cristo Rey". El film d'Alejandro Amenábar, 'Mientras dure la guerra', relata la vida de l'escriptor Miguel de Unamuno durant el conflicte bèl·lic.

Moment que els militants d'España 2000 despleguen una pancarta amb la bandera espanyola a crits de 'Viva España' i 'Viva Cristo Rey' durant la projecció d'una pel·lícula sobre la Guerra Civil.

El partit d'ultradreta España 2000 va boicotejar aquest dijous a la tarda la projecció de la pel·lícula d'Alejandro Amenábar Mientras dure la guerra a un cinema de València. Els ultradretans consideren que el film, que narra la vida de l'escriptor Miguel de Unamuno durant la Guerra Civil, "explica la història de manera esbiaixada, manipulada i plena d'errors històrics".

Just quan a la pantalla apareixia una bandera republicana onejant, els militants neonazis es van col·locar al davant de la sala amb una pancarta amb la bandera espanyola i el lema: "Únete a la resistencia. España 2000". A més, van començar a cridar proclames com "Viva España", "España libre" o "Viva Cristo Rey". Part de la sala va reaccionar demanant respecte o abandonant la sala, mentre d'altres els van aplaudir.

Els membres d'España 2000, organització d'ultradreta amb llarga trajectòria al País Valencià, van ser identificats per la Policia Local de València a la sortida dels Cines Lys. Entre ells hi havia l'ultradretà José Luis Roberto, conegut per l'assetjament a la vicepresidenta Mònica Oltra

El diari El Plural ha publicat un vídeo on es veu el moment de l'acció:

