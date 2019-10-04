El partit d'ultradreta España 2000 va boicotejar aquest dijous a la tarda la projecció de la pel·lícula d'Alejandro Amenábar Mientras dure la guerra a un cinema de València. Els ultradretans consideren que el film, que narra la vida de l'escriptor Miguel de Unamuno durant la Guerra Civil, "explica la història de manera esbiaixada, manipulada i plena d'errors històrics".



Just quan a la pantalla apareixia una bandera republicana onejant, els militants neonazis es van col·locar al davant de la sala amb una pancarta amb la bandera espanyola i el lema: "Únete a la resistencia. España 2000". A més, van començar a cridar proclames com "Viva España", "España libre" o "Viva Cristo Rey". Part de la sala va reaccionar demanant respecte o abandonant la sala, mentre d'altres els van aplaudir.



Els membres d'España 2000, organització d'ultradreta amb llarga trajectòria al País Valencià, van ser identificats per la Policia Local de València a la sortida dels Cines Lys. Entre ells hi havia l'ultradretà José Luis Roberto, conegut per l'assetjament a la vicepresidenta Mònica Oltra.



El diari El Plural ha publicat un vídeo on es veu el moment de l'acció:



Radicales de extrema derecha desalojan un cine a gritos de "¡Arriba España!" y "¡Viva Cristo Rey!" https://t.co/eDXRSIer1h pic.twitter.com/NqHTTSU7Rk — El Plural (@El_Plural) October 3, 2019