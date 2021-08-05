Estàs llegint: Unides Podem s'oposa a l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat i fractura la posició del Govern espanyol sobre el projecte

Público
INFRAESTRUCTURES I MEDI AMBIENT

Unides Podem s'oposa a l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat i fractura la posició del Govern espanyol sobre el projecte

Els socis de Pedro Sánchez veu l'ampliació aeroportuària de Barcelona una "gran incoherència" amb el full de ruta del propi Executiu espanyol. La portaveu adjunta al Congrés de la formació morada, Sofía Castañón, recorda que l'acord de coalició inclou lluitar contra el canvi climàtic

Pedro Sánchez, Teresa Ribera, Yolanda Díaz, Nadia Calviño en la primera reunión ministerial.
Pedro Sánchez, Teresa Ribera, Yolanda Díaz i Nadia Calviño en una reunió ministerial. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

barcelona

Unides Podem i els seus ministres s'oposen a l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat. "Nosaltres serem coherents. Entenem que aquest projecte és una gran incoherència amb els paràmetres en què des del govern espanyol ens estem movent", ha afirmat la portaveu adjunta d'Unides Podem al Congrés, Sofía Castañón, en declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio aquest dijous al matí. Castañón ha remarcat que "lluitar contra el canvi climàtic forma part de l'acord de govern" de la coalició amb els socialistes i ha argumentat que l'ampliació de la infraestructura va "en contra dels paràmetres de transició ecològica".

L'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat va "en contra dels paràmetres de transició ecològica"

Castañón ha dit que membres d'Unides Podem s'han expressat de forma "molt nítida" en contra del projecte, ja que és "incongruent" i "el camí contrari al que ens marca una resposta necessària davant l'emergència climàtica". La diputada ha dit que es van assabentar pels mitjans de comunicació.

La portaveu parlamentària de la formació lila ha defensat que cal reforçar l'aposta pel ferrocarril i invertir en "vertebrar el territori". Castañón ha criticat que amb l'ampliació s'està apostant pel "monocultiu del turisme", que "genera llocs de treball precaris", i ha dit que cal apostar per desenvolupar la "sobirania industrial".

