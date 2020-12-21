Unió de Pagesos reclama amb tractorades arreu del país mesures urgents de suport a l'agricultura i la ramaderia

Unió de Pagesos (UP) ha dut a terme aquest dilluns una dotzena de tractorades i marxes lentes de vehicles en diferents localitats de Catalunya en defensa de l'activitat agrària i del territori. Sota el lema '"Ara, més necessaris. Ara, més pagesia", el sindicat exigeix al Ministeri i al Departament d'Agricultura diferents mesures urgents de suport a l'agricultura, ramaderia i silvicultura (gestió dels boscos) que n'assegurin la continuïtat.

El sindicat reclama que tots els sectors agraris puguin guanyar-se la vida "dignament" i, entre altres, demana destinar ajuts de la Política Agrària Comuna (PAC) a aquells sectors que s'han vist afectats per la crisi de la covid-19 i que pitjor ho estan passant. Pel que fa la defensa de l'espai agrari, el sindicat denuncia la "depredació" de les zones agrícoles amb el model d'implantació "massiva" de les energies renovables.

El coordinador del sindicat a Lleida, Josep Sellart, ha denunciat les dificultats que estan travessant diferents sectors agraris, sobretot aquells més afectats per crisi de la covid-19 per tenir una major dependència del sector de la restauració.



Entre les mesures, Unió de Pagesos demana que es faci un "bon ús" dels nous ajuts de la PAC i dels fons de recuperació econòmica addicionals del Pla de Desenvolupament Rural (PDR) 2021-2022 per atendre els sectors afectats per les restriccions derivades de la pandèmia i els que s'han vist afectats per circumstàncies excepcionals o per l'evolució del mercat.