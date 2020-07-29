Uns 2.000 estudiants participaran en una xarxa de revistes escolars

barcelonaActualizado:
Uns 60 centres educatius de secundària de diferents ciutats de l'Estat espanyol, la meitat dels quals són instituts públics, posaran en marxa el seu propi diari escolar a partir de setembre gràcies a la iniciativa Revista Escolar Digital (RED). El projecte fomenta el pensament crític dels estudiants a través d'un pla de treball tutoritzat per periodistes professionals i està promogut pel diari per a joves Junior Report, que podeu trobar també cada quinze dies a les pàgines centrals del setmanari El Quinze. Cada institut crea un diari escolar en format digital que els propis estudiants s'encarreguen de gestionar, dirigir i redactar.
La redacció està formada per alumnes de secundària i batxillerat que actualitzen setmanalment els continguts amb l'ajuda d'un professor i la coordinació d'una periodista professional de Junior Report.
El proper curs també es crearan per primera vegada diaris redactats per alumnes de cinquè i sisè de primària. Al setembre, el projecte s'expandirà fins a formar una xarxa de més de 2.000 redactors júnior de secundària que informaran des dels seus diaris escolars en centres de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona i Lleida, entre altres.
"El projecte Revista Escolar Digital convida als centres a crear la seva pròpia capçalera i informar de l'actualitat de l'entorn i dels grans temes globals des del punt de vista de l'alumnat", explica el director de Junior Report, Francesc Castanyer. Els joves periodistes comptaran amb credencials que els permetran cobrir esdeveniments culturals, socials i esportius, i treballaran en xarxa grans temes d'actualitat, com el canvi climàtic o el fenomen de les fake news, amb reporters d'altres instituts.
