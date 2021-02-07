La velocitat de contagi es manté a la baixa i les UCI reculen per sota dels 700 ingressats

La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya, l'Rt, continua a la baixa i està ara en 0,89, dues centèsimes menys que fa 24 hores, segons el darrer balanç de Salut. El risc de rebrot també ha disminuït, en concret 26 punts, i se situa ara en 431. En paral·lel, la incidència a 14 dies també disminueix, i passa de 522,45 a 502,32. S'han declarat 1.288 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 483.997. El 6,20% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. S'ha informat de 47 noves morts i el total és de 19.743. Hi ha 2.566 pacients ingressats amb Covid-19 als hospitals, 49 més, i 684 a l'UCI, 18 menys que fa 24 hores. Els vacunats amb la primera dosi són 196.234 (+553) i 125.880 amb la segona (+4.098).

El risc de rebrot era de 560 entre el 21 i el 27 de gener i baixa a 431 en l'últim interval. Pel que fa a l'Rt, en les últimes 24 hores baixa a 0,89, per sota del valor de la setmana anterior, quan estava en 0,95. La incidència a 14 dies és de 502,32 entre el 28 de gener i el 3 de febrer, per sota dels 612,05 de l'interval anterior (21-27 de gener).



Pel que fa als casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), en el període del 28 de gener al 3 de febrer n'hi va haver 16.902, xifra inferior a l'interval anterior, quan se'n van declarar 21.762. Això situa la taxa de confirmats per PCR/TA en 219,59 per cada 100.000 habitants, per sota del període anterior (282,73).

Durant l'última setmana analitzada s'han fet 213.583 proves PCR i 101.646 tests d'antígens, dels quals un 6,20% han donat positiu, per sota de l'interval anterior (6,42%). La mitjana d'edat de les persones positives se situa en els 39,96 anys.



Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han confirmat 521.544, dels quals 483.997 per PCR/TA. D'altra banda, s'han declarat 47 noves morts, amb un total de 19.743 en tota la pandèmia: 12.328 en centres hospitalaris o sociosanitaris (+35), 4.520 en residències (+1), 1.100 en domicilis (+1) i 1.795 no classificables (+10).

Entre el 28 de gener i el 3 de febrer s'han declarat 484 defuncions, mentre que la setmana anterior se'n van notificar 557. En l'últim interval hi havia ingressades a l'hospital 2.743 persones. La setmana anterior, del 21 al 27 de gener, n'hi va haver 2.927.



Entre les persones que viuen en residències, s'han detectat 37 nous casos amb PCR o TA, fins a un total de 29.323. Amb la resta de proves, el número total de casos és de 32.100. En total, han mort 8.544 persones, 12 més que en l'últim balanç.