Les UCI comencen a descomprimir-se de malalts de Covid, però la mortalitat continua disparada

La frenada del virus comença a notar-se a la xarxa assistencial catalana. Les darreres dades del Departament de Salut registren una baixada dels pacients a les UCI per segon dia consecutiu, fins als 718, sis menys que fa 24 hores. També baixen el total d'hospitalitzats fins als 2.642, 108 menys. La tendència a la descompressió arriba després d'un període amb les dades epidemiològiques a la baixa, que ha portat a Salut a anunciar una lleu flexibilització de les mesures amb la implementació del confinament comarcal, tot i les crítiques d'alguns experts. Pel que fa a les morts, s'han informat 96 defuncions en les darreres 24 hores i el total és de 19.598.

De fet, la velocitat de propagació (Rt) es manté un dia més en 0,92, el que indicaria que cada 100 persones contagiades propaguen el virus a 92 persones més, un fet que mostra que el virus està en una lleugera regressió. També segueix baixant el risc de rebrot en 23 punts i se situa ara en 478. Aquest valor, però, encara està molt per sobre del llindar de 100 punts a partir del qual es considera que la situació és molt greu, al contrari de l'Rt, que sí que marca un valor inferior al llindar d'1.

El descens de les xifres es nota al nombre de contagis, per sota dels 3.000. En les darreres hores, s'han confirmat 2.801 nous positius confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 479.974 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La incidència a 14 dies per cada 100.000 habitants també baixa i passa de 564,58 a 542,34. El percentatge de positivitat del total de proves és de 6,31%, encara per sobre del llindar de control del 5% que marca l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS).

Per contra, les xifres a les comarques de La Garrotxa i l'Aran segueixen molt per sobre de la mitjana catalana. A la primera, el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, va explicar que s'hi concentren el 30% dels casos de la variant britànica.



La campanya de vacunació avança i ja són 194.347 les residències amb la primera dosi feta, 1.556, i 107.264 amb la segona, 18.567 més. Salut ja va anunciar que es concentrarien en aplicar la segona dosi durant aquestes setmanes per tal de consolidar la vacunació mentre arribaven amb retard els enviaments de les farmacèutiques.

