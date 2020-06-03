Estàs llegint: Es viralitza el rebuig dels professionals sanitaris al premi Princesa d'Astúries per la seva tasca durant la pandèmia

Es viralitza el rebuig dels professionals sanitaris al premi Princesa d'Astúries per la seva tasca durant la pandèmia

La campanya ha sorgit a Twitter sota l'etiqueta #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones i els professionals demanen a la Casa Reial que "retorni allò robat" i els recursos es destinin a la sanitat pública.

Els professionals sanitaris a primera línia durant la pandèmia han estat guardonats amb el Premi Princesa d'Astúries de la Concòrdia 2020, segons ha fet públic el jurat aquest dimecres. ARXIU

El Premi Princesa d'Astúries de la Concòrdia 2020 als sanitaris que han estat a primera línia en la lluita contra la Covid-19 portarà polèmica. En les últimes hores, un moviment d'alguns d'aquests professionals sanitaris a les xarxes socials promou el rebuig al guardó, emblema de la Casa Reial.

Sota l'etiqueta #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones, alguns sanitaris han rebutjat el premi de la Corona i han reclamat més mitjans i més personal per a fer front de la millor manera a la pandèmia, que ha deixat al descobert la desprotecció amb la qual han hagut de treballar els sanitaris d'arreu de l'Estat.

El sector ha elevat queixes des del començament de la pandèmia per la falta de mitjans que van viure des de l'arribada de la Covid-19. De fet, les primeres setmanes la falta de mascaretes, EPIS i altre material de protecció va fer que molts haguessin de fabricar-lo de manera casolana.

Els professionals sanitaris demanen que la Casa Reial "retorni allò robat" i els recursos es destinin a finançar la sanitat pública.

