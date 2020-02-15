Primer muerto en Europa por el coronavirus: un turista chino en París

PARÍSActualizado:
Una primera muerte de un paciente con coronavirus se ha producido en Europa, un turista chino de 80 años que estaba hospitalizado en París, anunció este sábado la ministra francesa de Sanidad, Agnès Buzyn.
El fallecido, originario de la provincia de Hubei -la más afectada en China-, había llegado a Francia el 16 de enero y llevaba desde el 25 de enero ingresado en el hospital Bichat de la capital francesa. Se encontraba en estado muy grave, con respiración artificial.
Buzyn, que compareció ante la prensa, explicó que hay otros seis pacientes con la enfermedad que se encuentran hospitalizados en Francia, pero no hay inquietud sobre su situación.
((Seguirá ampliación))
