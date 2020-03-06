barcelonaActualizado:
Unos cuatro mil estudiantes de secundaria, según la Guardia Urbana, se han manifestado este mediodía por el centro de Barcelona para exigir la prohibición por ley de la censura parental y la implantación de una asignatura de educación sexual inclusiva y en libertad, que tenga nota y que sea obligatoria en todos los colegios.
Convocados por el Sindicato de Estudiantes (SE) con motivo de la celebración el próximo domingo del Día de la Mujer, los manifestantes se han concentrado a las 12.00 en la plaza Universidad de Barcelona y se han dirigido a la plaza Sant Jaume, sede de la Generalitat.
Encabezaban la manifestación dos pancartas rotuladas de color lila en las que se podía leer: "Contra la violencia machista y la educación franquista. No pasarán" y "No al pin parental. Educación sexual".
Entre las reivindicaciones de los estudiantes se encuentra "prohibir por ley la censura parental" y su mensaje de odio a las mujeres, los jóvenes, la comunidad LGTBI y los inmigrantes".
Los organizadores han reclamado que el gobierno del PSOE-Unidas Podemos "implante una asignatura de educación sexual inclusiva y en libertad, evaluable y obligatoria en todos los centros de estudio", así como el cese de la subvención con dinero público a la enseñanza privada y concertada.
Convocados por el mismo sindicato, los estudiantes también se han manifestado este mediodía en las capitales de Tarragona, Girona y Lleida.
