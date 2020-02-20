madridActualizado:
La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, anunció este jueves que su reforma educativa contemplará la devolución a los consejos escolares de la capacidad de "control" de las actividades que se realicen en los centros. Con ello, pretende garantizar de forma más amplia la "libertad de las familias" tras la polémica aparición de la censura parental.
Así lo dijo antes de comparecer en la Comisión de Educación en el Congreso de los Diputados. "Es una curiosidad antológica que aquellos que en la Lomce retiraron el derecho de los padres y madres en los consejos escolares, y que ahora vamos a reponer con nuestro proyecto de ley, estén ahora revindicando la libertad de las familias", dijo, cuando los citados consejos, en su opinión, se han convertido en "meros órganos de asesoramiento y no de control".
Celaá también aseguró que no tiene "ningún inconveniente" con encontrarse con la consejera de la Región de Murcia, Esperanza Moreno, después de que ésta anulase la reunión prevista en el Ministerio y haya echado un pulso al Gobierno central tras no retirar la censura parental.
"Esto queda ya en manos de los tribunales", zanjó la ministra, después de que este miércoles la Justicia aceptase tramitar el recurso de Educación contra el pin murciano. "Hemos hecho lo que anunciamos. Hemos cumplido con nuestra obligación de proteger el interés superior del menor", recalcó.
