El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, explica que ya hay un 15% de la población con la pauta completa de vacunación, lo que supone 7.200.000. Además, 15 millones de personas ya han recibido al menos una dosis.
Simón también ha advertido que aunque con la vacunación, "vamos acercándonos a una inmunidad de rebaño o comunitaria adecuada", aun no es el momento para relajar las medidas de protección personal y hay que "tener mucho cuidado con lo que hacemos".
Mientras, la incidencia acumulada sigue bajando y se sitúa en 14 días se sitúa en 151 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. Un dato que Simón ha calificado de "favorable" junto a la ocupación de las UCI por enfermos de covid que se encuentra en 18,6%.
Pese a esta tendencia descendente de los últimos días se da en todas las comunidades, pero ha advertido de que todavía no se puede asegurar que las aglomeraciones del fin del estado de alarma y del pasado fin de semana se vayan a reflejar en contagios.
Aunque ha avanzado que resulta "muy probable" que "en no muchos días" se pueda relajar el uso de mascarilla en los exteriores, en vista de la buena marcha de la campaña de vacunación contra la covid-19 y la situación epidemiológica.
