Nuevo asalto a la valla de Ceuta. En esta ocasión, 116 personas de origen subsahariano han logrado saltar la valla fronteriza en un día en el que se celebra la Pascua del Sacrificio, en un asalto en el que siete guardias civiles y varios migrantes han resultado heridos. Se eleva así a 1.400 el número de personas que han entrado este año en España por esa vía.
Según fuentes de la Guardia Civil, el asalto a la valla se ha producido alrededor de las 9.00 horas, cuando los migrantes han logrado acceder por la zona de Finca Berrocal, el mismo lugar por donde el pasado 26 de julio lograban acceder 602 personas.
La Guardia Civil no las han podido contener y siete agentes han resultado heridos debido a la violencia empleada en el asalto, según asegura el cuerpo armado en un tuit.
Una vez en Ceuta, los migrantes han continuado, a la carrera, su camino hacia el Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI), que todavía sigue colapsado y con tiendas de campaña en sus alrededores tras la última llegada masiva de inmigrantes.
Las ambulancias de la Cruz Roja, que se encontraban en esos momentos cubriendo el rezo de inicio de la pascua musulmana, tuvieron que abandonar el lugar para dirigirse urgentemente hasta las inmediaciones del CETI donde han tenido que atender a varios subsaharianos de heridas, cortes y contusiones leves.
La Guardia Civil ha destacado la gran violencia empleada por los inmigrantes en este asalto, donde han llegado a emplear, además de cizallas, palos y objetos cortantes, cal viva, ácido de baterías y excrementos, que arrojaron a los agentes, al igual que en el último asalto masivo en julio.
De los siete agentes heridos, uno ha tenido que ser trasladado al Hospital Universitario de Ceuta, aunque su estado no reviste gravedad, según la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil.
Según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio del Interior, hasta el 15 de agosto, el total de llegadas de inmigrantes a España, tanto a través del mar como por las fronteras terrestres, asciende a 29.541 personas, 16.443 más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior (que fueron 13.098).
Sin contabilizar este último asalto, en el que han entrado 116 migrantes, se habían registrado 1.281 llegadas de inmigrantes por la frontera de Ceuta, un 21 % menos que en el mismo periodo de 2017, que fueron 1.623 los llegados por esta vía terrestre.
Con la entrada de hoy, siguen siendo inferiores las cifras de llegadas por la valla de Ceuta respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.
