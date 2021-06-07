Estás leyendo: Unos 220 migrantes, 40 de ellos menores, viven en las calles de Melilla

Unos 220 migrantes, 40 de ellos menores, viven en las calles de Melilla

La ciudad autónoma se encuentra trabajando en la posibilidad de ofrecer a los extutelados un recurso habitacional para evitar que tengan que quedarse en la calle y atenderlos, para lo que está elaborando las bases, algo que requiere tiempo y partida económica.

21/05/2021. Varios marroquíes intentan llegar a suelo español desde la frontera que separa Melilla y Marruecos. - EUROPA PRESS
Varias personas intentan llegar a suelo español desde la frontera que separa Melilla y Marruecos. Ángela Ríos / Europa Press

Alrededor de 220 personas migrantes viven en Melilla en la calle, de los cuales alrededor de 40 son menores de edad que no quieren estar en un centro de acogida y entre 70 y 80 jóvenes que sí estuvieron tutelados por la Ciudad Autónoma hasta que tuvieron que dejar el centro de protección al cumplir los 18 años. 

A preguntas de los periodistas, el viceconsejero del Menor, Abderrahim Mohamed, ha explicado que a estos dos colectivos en situación de calle se le suma un tercero, formado por adultos que nunca estuvieron tutelados por la administración y que está formado por más de 100 personas. 

La ciudad autónoma se encuentra trabajando en la posibilidad de ofrecer a los extutelados un recurso habitacional para evitar que tengan que quedarse en la calle y atenderlos, para lo que está elaborando las bases, algo que requiere tiempo y partida económica. 

Desde hace unas semanas, Melilla ofrece la posibilidad de que exmenores tutelados duerman en la plaza de toros, después de que esta cerrara hace cuatro semanas como centro temporal de acogida, función que venía desarrollando este inmueble municipal desde abril del año pasado por la pandemia. 

La plaza de toros fue reabierta el 12 de mayo para pudieran pernoctar los extutelados que estaban allí alojados hasta entonces, momento en el que eran unos 40 los que se acogieron a este recurso y ahora la cifra se ha elevado a 105.

