23 inmigrantes rescatados en el Estrecho

Esta actuación se suma al rescate de ocho varones adultos de origen subsahariano efectuado por la 'Salvamar Arcturus' durante la jornada del domingo fueron trasladados también a Algeciras.

Imagen de archivo de unos migrantes salvados por Salvamento Marítimo. EFE/Alba Feixas

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado esta tarde en el Estrecho de Gibraltar a quince inmigrantes, entre ellos cuatro menores, que trataban de alcanzar la costa de Cádiz en una patera, con lo que asciende a 23 el número de inmigrantes rescatados hoy en esta área.

Fuentes del dispositivo han explicado a Efe que ha sido el buque 'Peter Favel' el que ha dado aviso al centro de coordinación de Tarifa, en torno a las 15.30 horas, de la presencia de la patera.

Por ello, ha sido movilizada la 'Salvamar Gadir', que ha rescatado a los 15 tripulantes, todos ellos varones de origen magrebí, cuatro de ellos menores. Todos ellos han sido trasladados al puerto de Algeciras, donde aguardaba el dispositivo de atención socio-sanitaria.

Esta actuación se suma al rescate de ocho varones adultos de origen subsahariano efectuado por la 'Salvamar Arcturus' esta mañana, trasladados también a Algeciras.

