23 inmigrantes rescatados en el Estrecho

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado esta tarde en el Estrecho de Gibraltar a quince inmigrantes, entre ellos cuatro menores, que trataban de alcanzar la costa de Cádiz en una patera, con lo que asciende a 23 el número de inmigrantes rescatados hoy en esta área.
Fuentes del dispositivo han explicado a Efe que ha sido el buque 'Peter Favel' el que ha dado aviso al centro de coordinación de Tarifa, en torno a las 15.30 horas, de la presencia de la patera.
Por ello, ha sido movilizada la 'Salvamar Gadir', que ha rescatado a los 15 tripulantes, todos ellos varones de origen magrebí, cuatro de ellos menores. Todos ellos han sido trasladados al puerto de Algeciras, donde aguardaba el dispositivo de atención socio-sanitaria.
Esta actuación se suma al rescate de ocho varones adultos de origen subsahariano efectuado por la 'Salvamar Arcturus' esta mañana, trasladados también a Algeciras.
