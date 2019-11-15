El 72,9% de los catalanes suspende la Monarquía, mientras que el 25,1% la aprueban y el 1,9% no lo sabe o no contesta, y la media de valoración que le otorgan los ciudadanos es de un 2,17, según una encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión de la Generalitat (CEO).
Así lo refleja la encuesta sobre Cosmopolitismo y localismo en Catalunya del CEO, elaborada entre el 16 de septiembre y el 7 de octubre -antes de la publicación de la sentencia del procés- con una muestra de 1.500 personas y un margen de error de 2,53, que ha presentado en rueda de prensa el director del CEO, Jordi Argelaguet.
A la pregunta sobre qué grado de confianza le merecen a los ciudadanos diversas instituciones, el Govern obtiene una media de un 4,44; el Gobierno central un 3,08, y los Mossos d'Esquadra un 6,18.
((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))
