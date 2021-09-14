El 74,6% de la población ya ha recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra la covid-19

madrid
El 74,6% de la población (35.413.078 personas) ya ha recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra el Covid-19 y el 78,5% una dosis (37.243.220 personas), según el informe publicado este martes por el Ministerio de Sanidad, en el que se señala que en España se han administrado 68.619.581 dosis de las vacunas contra el Covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, el 91,2% de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas, que asciende a 75.250.911 unidades.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente a la Covid-19 en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y este 14 de septiembre.
Los datos del departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias indican que en ese periodo se han recibido en España 53.202.039 dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer, de las que se han entregado 52.895.871, se han administrado 48.381.748 dosis, 25.510.152 han recibido una y 24.375.678 las dos.
Asimismo, España ha recibido 10.800.200 dosis de la vacuna de Moderna, 10.752.630 han sido ya distribuidas a las comunidades autónomas, y se han administrado 8.527.194 dosis, si bien 4.680.211 han recibido una dosis y 4.258.453 las dos dosis.
Respecto a la vacuna de AstraZeneca, el informe publicado hoy por el Ministerio de Sanidad señala que de las 10.285.200 dosis adquiridas, han llegado a España 9.202.000, de las que se han administrado 9.759.828, si bien a 5.102.046 personas se ha inoculado ya una dosis y a 4.828.136 las dos.
Finalmente, se han entregado a las CCAA 2.400.410 dosis de la vacuna desarrollada contra el coronavirus por Janssen, de las que ya se han administrado 1.950.811, contando esta vacuna con una sola dosis.
