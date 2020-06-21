Estás leyendo: Casi 8.800 hombres fueron detenidos por violencia machista durante el estado de alarma

Feminicidios Casi 8.800 hombres fueron detenidos por violencia machista durante el estado de alarma

Durante la emergencia sanitaria, las unidades especializadas en Violencia de Género de la Policía han tramitado 8.412 denuncias y han detenido a más de 4.000 hombres.

El teléfono 016 continúa ofreciendo servicio a todas las mujeres que estén siendo objeto de violencia machista. EFE
Las unidades especializadas en violencia machista de la Policía Nacional ha detenido a 8.790 hombres y ha tramitado 8.412 denuncias durante el estado de alarma, que ha finalizado este sábado, según ha informado la Dirección General de la Policía.

La Policía ha destacado la labor preventiva realizada con más de 245.000 contactos con víctimas -visitas, vigilancias o contactos telefónicos- y más de 70.000 controles de autores.

Relacionado con el Plan Mayor Seguridad, han realizado 15.786 contactos con residencias y asociaciones de ancianos y, además, otros 7.087 contactos con centros médicos para prevenir agresiones al personal sanitario. En total se han llevado a cabo 53.375 servicios humanitarios durante el estado de alarma.

Asimismo, la Policía Nacional ha detenido a más de 4.000 hombres durante el estado de alarma que hoy ha finalizado. Las comunidades autónomas donde se han realizado más arrestos son la Comunidad de Madrid (1.028), Andalucía (715), la Comunidad Valenciana (640) y Canarias (335).

Respecto a las provincias donde más hombres han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional destaca Alicante (389), Valencia (238) y Cádiz (231). Además han sido tramitadas casi 287.000 propuestas de sanción, destacando Andalucía (68.267), la Comunidad de Madrid (56.512) y la Comunidad Valenciana (49.915).

