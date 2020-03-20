madridActualizado:
Delegación de Gobierno contra la violencia de Género está investigando si la muerte de una mujer de 35 años este jueves en Castellón puede ser un caso de violencia machista, según ha confirmado a través de Twitter.
De confirmarse este caso, se elevaría a 17 el número de víctimas mortales de la violencia machista en lo que va de año y el primero desde la declaración del estado de alarma como consecuencia del crisis del coronavirus, en vigor desde el pasado 14 de marzo.
Precisamente, el Ministerio de Igualdad trabaja en medidas para reforzar la protección de las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género durante la situación actual, ya que al decretarse la alarma estas mujeres deben permanecer en sus domicilios, en muchas ocasiones junto a sus propios agresores.
