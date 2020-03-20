Estás leyendo: Detenido en Sevilla por apuñalar en el cuello a su pareja

Violencia machista Detenido en Sevilla por apuñalar en el cuello a su pareja

Los servicios de emergencia llegaron a atender a tiempo a la víctima que se encuentra ingresada en un hospital, igual que su agresor tras intentar suicidarse.

016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. /EUROPA PRESS
sevilla

público/agencias

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un vecino de Sevilla tras apuñalar en el cuello a su pareja, a la que los servicios de emergencia han podido atender a tiempo y se encuentra ingresada en un hospital, igual que su agresor, que ha intentado suicidarse.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, el suceso se produjo en la calle Torreblanca, en el barrio de la Macarena, hasta donde acudieron efectivos sanitarios y del Grupo Operativo de Apoyo (GOA) de la Policía Nacional.

Tanto la mujer, que presentaba una herida en el cuello, como el hombre, que se había seccionado las muñecas, habían perdido mucha sangre. La mujer se encuentra ingresada en el hospital Virgen Macarena, y el hombre en el Virgen del Rocío. 

Estos hechos se suman al presunto primer asesinato de violencia machista sucedido en Castellón este jueves. Ambos sucesos ponen de manifiesto el peligro que conlleva el confinamiento masivo para la violencia de género, ya que muchas mujeres no se sienten seguras en sus hogares

Asimismo, el Ministerio de Igualdad trabaja en medidas para reforzar la protección de las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género durante la situación actual, ya que al decretarse la alarma estas mujeres deben permanecer en sus domicilios, en muchas ocasiones junto a sus propios agresores.

016 es el teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura.

