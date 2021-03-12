Estás leyendo: Alcalá de Henares condena sin Vox la vandalización de un mural feminista

Público
Público
8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

8M Alcalá de Henares condena sin Vox la vandalización de un mural feminista

El ayuntamiento ha declara apoya su restitución "tantas veces como sea necesario como símbolo del compromiso de la ciudad con la igualdad de género".

Vista del retrato de María Isidra de Guzmán, la primera mujer que ostentó el grado universitario de España, y que forma parte del mural feminista de Alcalá de Henares, Madrid.
Vista del retrato de María Isidra de Guzmán, la primera mujer que ostentó el grado universitario de España, y que forma parte del mural feminista de Alcalá de Henares, Madrid. Fernando Villar / EFE

Madrid

El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares ha condenado la vandalización del mural feminista realizado en la ciudad con motivo del 8M y ha apoyado su restitución "tantas veces como sea necesario como símbolo del compromiso de la ciudad con la igualdad de género", con la única abstención de Vox, que ha condenado el ataque pero se ha mostrado en contra de la instalación del mural.

La moción, la única incluida en la convocatoria de la sesión extraordinaria del pleno, ha recibido los votos a favor de concejales de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida, y la abstención de los dos ediles de Vox, cuyo portavoz, Javier Moreno, ha acusado al alcalde de Alcalá de convocar la sesión "para que se retrate Vox".

El mural, con imágenes de diez mujeres pioneras como Clara Campoamor, Ana María Matute, Margarita Salas, Blanca Fernández Ochoa, María Zambrano, María Isidra de Guzmán y Catalina de Aragón, amaneció con pintadas el 7 de marzo, un día después de su inauguración a la que asistió la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público