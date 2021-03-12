Madrid
El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares ha condenado la vandalización del mural feminista realizado en la ciudad con motivo del 8M y ha apoyado su restitución "tantas veces como sea necesario como símbolo del compromiso de la ciudad con la igualdad de género", con la única abstención de Vox, que ha condenado el ataque pero se ha mostrado en contra de la instalación del mural.
La moción, la única incluida en la convocatoria de la sesión extraordinaria del pleno, ha recibido los votos a favor de concejales de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida, y la abstención de los dos ediles de Vox, cuyo portavoz, Javier Moreno, ha acusado al alcalde de Alcalá de convocar la sesión "para que se retrate Vox".
El mural, con imágenes de diez mujeres pioneras como Clara Campoamor, Ana María Matute, Margarita Salas, Blanca Fernández Ochoa, María Zambrano, María Isidra de Guzmán y Catalina de Aragón, amaneció con pintadas el 7 de marzo, un día después de su inauguración a la que asistió la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.
