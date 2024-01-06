Newsletters

94.974, primer premio del sorteo de Lotería de El Niño 2024

El número ganador está dotado con dos millones de euros por serie, es decir, 200.000 euros al décimo.

El primer premio del sorteo extraordinario de la Lotería de El Niño, celebrado este sábado día de Reyes, ha recaído en el número 94.974, dotado con con dos millones de euros a la serie (200.000 euros al décimo). 

