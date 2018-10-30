La revista Vanity Fair ha revelado una serie de conversaciones que mantuvieron Marisol y el periodista Francisco Umbral, con motivo de un proyecto de biografía de la artista que finalmente no fue publicado, en las que la cantante cuenta los abusos que sufrió desde los ocho años.



Pepa Flores le contó al periodista: "Me llevaban a un chalet del Viso y allí había gente importante, gente del régimen, a verme desnuda, a mí y a otras niñas. A mi madre, cuando venía a verme, los Goyanes la ponían a comer en la cocina".

Umbral, durante la entrevista, le animó para que le contase más sobre lo que pasó en el chalet, pero ella le respondió "no me atrevo, no me fío de ti, Umbral", según recoge la revista.

Años después de la conversación, Marisol negó lo hechos. Lo hizo tachando el fragmento correspondiente a este suceso en el borrador que el periodista Javier Barreiro le hizo llegar antes de publicar una biografía suya. Este fue el sistema que el propio biógrafo acordó con la artista para que ella, que se negó a participar más activamente en el libro, evitara que se publicaran mentiras o exageraciones, según recoge Vanitatis.

En su testimonio quizá esté la clave para entender por qué desapareció de la vida pública de manera tan radical, a pesar de haber sido uno de los rostros más conocidos en España en la década de los 60.



Carlos Goyanes, su exmarido, también aparece en el reportaje, aunque niega todo testimonio: "¿Si todo hubiera sido tan horrible como se dice, se habría casado conmigo? No tiene sentido". También participaron en él Bárbara Rey y Joselito, el periodista Luis García Gil, escritor de la última biografía sobre Marisol, y amigos de la cantante como José Aguilar o Chencho Ortiz.