Accidente laboral Muere un 'rider' al colisionar su moto contra un coche en la A-3

El hombre, de 51 años, portaba un cajetín de Glovo en el momento del impacto.

Foto de archivo de un rider de Glovo - EP

Un repartidor de comida de 51 años con un cajetín de Glovo ha muerto este mediodía la colisionar la moto con la que trabajaba contra un coche e impactar en un guardarraíl de la A-3, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

El accidente laboral ha ocurrido sobre las 12.30 horas de este martes en el kilómetro 4 de la autovía de Valencia, sentido entrada, cerca del enlace con la M-30 norte, todavía en la capital y por causas que ahora investiga la Policía Municipal.

Como consecuencia del impacto, el repartido ha salido despedido de su moto y ha chocado violentamente contra el guardarraíl, muriendo en el acto. Hasta el lugar han acudido sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil, que han confirmado su fallecimiento. Asimismo, han atendido al conductor del turismo, que ha sufrido una fuerte crisis de ansiedad, aunque no tiene lesiones.

En caso de confirmarse, se trataría del segundo 'rider' que muere en Madrid este año por accidente laboral, después de que otro, de 48 años, falleciera el 8 de febrero por la noche cuando cubría un pedido en la calle Embajadores. Su moto colisionó con un camión de la basura y las heridas provocadas ocasionaron su muerte unos minutos después.

La plataforma sindical RidersxDerechos ha manifestado en un tuit su repulsa a las condiciones de trabajo de los repartidores: "Demasiados compañeros han muerto trabajando para estas empresas. Siguen saltándose la ley de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales ¡Nos están matando! ¡Basta ya!", denuncian. 

