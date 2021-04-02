Estás leyendo: El actor Micky Molina queda en libertad pendiente de juicio tras ser detenido en Ibiza por resistencia a la autoridad

El actor Micky Molina queda en libertad pendiente de juicio tras ser detenido en Ibiza por resistencia a la autoridad

Molina compareció este jueves ante el juzgado de guardia, el de instrucción número 2 de Ibiza, después de protagonizar un altercado en el aeropuerto con la Guardia Civil.

Micky Molina
El actor Micky Molina (foto de archivo). Carlos de Saa / EFE

Ibiza

El actor Micky Molina ha quedado en libertad pendiente de juicio después de ser detenido este miércoles en el aeropuerto de Ibiza por resistencia y desobediencia a la autoridad.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB), el actor compareció este jueves ante el juzgado de guardia, el de instrucción número 2 de Ibiza, después de protagonizar un altercado en el aeropuerto con la Guardia Civil.

El actor llegó a la isla sobre las 22.00 horas de este miércoles y será citado a un juicio por un delito leve de amenazas a agentes de la autoridad y por alterar gravemente el orden público.

Ya en el verano de 2019, el actor fue investigado en Ibiza por un delito contra la seguridad vial, por un atropello a una niña en un aparcamiento de un restaurante de Santa Eulària. Tras someterse al test de alcoholemia, el actor dio positivo en las dos pruebas.

La familia de la niña defendió al actor con un comunicado en el que explicó que Molina "no pudo evitar que el vehículo se desplazara ligeramente hacia adelante tocando levemente a la niña, la cual, al ver que el coche se iba hacia ella, se echó al suelo, causándose como consecuencia algunos arañazos en las rodillas al rozar con arena y asfalto".

Según expresaron entonces los padres de la pequeña, "Miguel nos pidió reiteradas veces perdón muy compungido y tras el incidente se ha puesto en contacto con nosotros cada día para interesarse por el estado de la niña, pidiendo constantemente disculpas y lamentando lo sucedido" El actor vive gran parte del año en Ibiza.

