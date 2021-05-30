Estás leyendo: Detenido un joven por agredir en Vitoria a un dirigente del PP alavés y a tres amigos que lo acompañaban

Agresión PP Álava Detenido un joven por agredir en Vitoria a un dirigente del PP alavés y a tres amigos que lo acompañaban 

El Departamento de Seguridad ha informado de que seis varones más se sumaron a la agresión y que las cuatro víctimas, que se encontraban en la terraza de un bar, precisaron asistencia sanitaria.

Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Ertzaintza, en Euskadi. - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Ertzaintza, en Euskadi. Unanue / Europa Press

VITORIA-GASTEIZ

Un joven de 23 años ha sido detenido acusado de haber agredido a un dirigente del PP alavés, tras preguntarle si pertenecía a ese partido, y a sus acompañantes cuando se encontraban en la terraza de un bar de la capital alavesa.

La Ertzaintza ha confirmado esta detención y el PP ha explicado en un comunicado cómo se sucedieron los hechos ayer por la tarde en el exterior de un local hostelero situado en la calle Cuchillería de Vitoria-Gasteiz, en el que estaban sentados el vicesecretario del PP en Álava y exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de su capital, Iñaki García Calvo, con tres amigos.

En la nota, García Calvo explica que se les acercaron unos desconocidos que le preguntaron si era del PP "con clara motivación ideológica", le dijeron que se tenía que marchar del lugar y le tiraron por encima dos vasos con bebida.

Al levantarse de la mesa, según relata, otra persona le dio un tortazo. Sus tres amigos fueron agredidos y uno de ellos recibió un golpe que le provocó una brecha en la ceja.

El Departamento de Seguridad ha informado de que seis varones más se sumaron a la agresión, que las cuatro víctimas precisaron asistencia sanitaria y que uno de ellos tuvo que ser trasladado en ambulancia a un centro hospitalario por una herida sangrante en la cara.

El vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP de Álava presentó la denuncia ante la Ertzaintza, que detuvo a uno de los supuestos implicados y que mantiene abiertas las indagaciones policiales para el esclarecimiento de estos hechos que considera que, al parecer, se originaron "por motivos ideológicos".

El presidente del PP vasco, Carlos Iturgaiz, ha denunciado en su cuenta de Twitter esta agresión, de la que ha responsabilizado a "alimañas radicales". Además, ha felicitado a la Ertzaintza y ha exigido una "condena sin matices" de EH Bildu tras lamentar que en Euskadi "todavía hay guetos proetarras y falta de libertad".

