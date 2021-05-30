Casado fulmina a su jefe de gabinete y renueva su equipo en el PP

Actualizado:
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha fulminado su gabinete, que pasa a dirigir Diego Sanjuanbenito, en sustitución de Pablo Hispán, que queda al frente del área internacional.
Además, ha nombrado a José María Rotellar responsable de la asesoría económica y Miguel Ángel Quintanilla Navarro pasará a ser responsable del área constitucional, según han indicado a Efe fuentes del Partido Popular.
Los de Pablo Casado enmarcan estos cambios en el rearme ideológico previsto para otoño, cuando celebrarán una convención abierta a la sociedad en la que dibujarán la alternativa al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y contarán con representantes de la sociedad civil.
Sanjuanbenito (Madrid, 1978) es diputado electo en la Asamblea de Madrid, tras ocupar el decimoctavo puesto de la lista de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y compaginará su labor como parlamentario regional con la dirección del gabinete de Casado.
Licenciado en Ciencias Políticas, empezó su carrera política como parte del equipo de Casado en Nuevas Generaciones del PP de Madrid. Desde entonces, ha ocupado diversos cargos, como concejal de Medio Ambiente en la capital y en los Gobiernos autonómicos de Cristina Cifuentes y Díaz Ayuso, director general de Medio Ambiente (2016-2018) y viconsejero de Humanización de la Asistencia Sanitaria.
Sustituirá a Hispán, que se encargará del área de internacional que supervisará los fondos de reconstrucción europeos, y también ocupará la Portavocía adjunta de exteriores en el Grupo Parlamentario Popular donde ya es diputado por Granada.
Respecto al resto de nombramientos, en el PP destacan que el economista José María Rotellar fue consejero de Economía, también en Madrid, y que es profesor universitario, mientras que Miguel Ángel Quintanilla, doctor en Ciencias Políticas y Sociología, asesoró a los expresidentes José María Aznar y Mariano Rajoy, o al Gobierno de Aragón.
El PP recalca que está en plena organización de la Convención Nacional que, señala, "supondrá el refuerzo de su proyecto alternativo al gobierno de Sánchez", cuando son varias las encuestas publicadas que colocan a Casado por encima del PSOE en intención de voto.
