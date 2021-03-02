las palmas de gran canaria
La Guardia Civil ha detenido de cuatro jóvenes mayores de edad por un supuesto delito de agresión sexual a una mujer en la localidad turística de Puerto Rico, en Gran Canaria, según han confirmado fuentes de la Benemérita.
Los agentes están aún llevando a cabo todas las pruebas y pesquisas necesarias para fundamentar los hechos. Fuentes del Instituto Armado explican que la denuncia se registró el pasado domingo y que automáticamente se inició una investigación por parte de la Policía Judicial que ha concluido con estas detenciones. Está previsto que los cuatro arrestados pasen este miércoles a disposición judicial este miércoles en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
Según la información oficial, la víctima relató que se encontraba paseando por un parque de la localidad turística cuando fue abordada por cuatro jóvenes y se cometieron los delitos.
Por su parte, la investigación y las pruebas recopiladas por los agentes determinaron la presunta autoría de cuatro varones mayores de edad por un delito de agresión sexual.
Finalmente, la Benemérita ha hecho especial hincapié en que la instrucción policial prosigue en la actualidad con todas las pruebas posibles que puedan esclarecer los hechos y subrayan que no se han facilitado datos que identifiquen a la presunta víctima ni sobre las nacionalidad o antecedentes penales de los presuntos agresores.
