BarcelonaActualizado:
El juez ha decretado este lunes prisión sin fianza para los tres hombres detenidos por agredir sexualmente a una mujer en el interior de un coche en Barcelona durante la madrugada del pasado sábado 29 de febrero, al tiempo que la grababan y hacían fotos con sus dispositivos móviles.
El juzgado de instrucción 11 de Barcelona ha acordado la prisión provisional comunicada para estos tres hombres, por los delitos de agresión sexual en grupo a víctima vulnerable y por un delito de revelación de secreto.
Los hechos en cuestión ocurrieron la madrugada del pasado sábado 29 de febrero en la calle Casanova de Barcelona, donde los tres detenidos (de 33, 32 y 28 años de edad, de nacionalidades hondureña, ecuatoriana y española) agredieron sexualmente a la víctima, que fue atendida en un centro hospitalario.
Fue un peatón el que alertó, poco antes de las seis de la mañana, a una patrulla de los Mossos de que en el interior de un vehículo estacionado en la calle había tres hombres agrediendo sexualmente a una mujer, que se encontraba en un estado semiinconsciente y a la que estaban grabando y haciendo fotos.
Agentes de la policía catalana se personaron en el lugar apuntado por este testigo y detuvieron a estos tres hombres, uno de los cuales estaba dentro del coche y los otros dos en el exterior del mismo.
Tras activarse el protocolo de agresión sexual, la mujer fue atendida en un centro hospitalario y, posteriormente, presentó una denuncia ante los Mossos. Los tres hombres habían pasado a disposición judicial esta mañana, y dos de ellos se han acogido a su derecho a no declarar.
