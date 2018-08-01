El autor de la brutal paliza que en la madrugada del sábado dejó a una joven de 18 años inconsciente a la salida de una discoteca de Essex (Gran Bretaña), ha sido identificado y detenido con cargos por lesiones graves. Se llama Liam Holmes, tiene 20 años y, según el diario británico DailyMail lo entregó su propia madre.
La terrible paliza. que tuvo lugar hacia las tres de la madrugada del pasado sábado, fue filmada y distribuida a través de las redes sociales y miles de británicos buscaban al responsable de la agresión.
Según el rotativo británico, fue la propia madre del agresor, Cathy Holmes, de 53 años, que vive en el este de Londres y que regenta una tienda de flores la que identificó a su hijo en las imágenes y lo entregó a la policía. "La gente podrá juzgarlo por ese vídeo pero no es un monstruo. Hace un tiempo sufrí una hemorragia cerebral y él fue todo mi soporte. No suele salir a beber de noche y, una vez que lo hizo, ocurrió esto", declaró la madre al DeilyMail.
"La escena que circula en internet y que muestra cómo golpea a la chica hace que se vea mal, pero eso es solo una fracción de la historia real. Hubieron muchas cosas que sucedieron antes de eso que la gente no sabe. Él no haría eso sin ninguna razón. Eso es todo lo que diré por ahora porque estamos a punto de reunirnos con nuestro abogado para ir a la estación de policía y dar una declaración", agregó la madre.
La agresión tuvo lugar frente a Faces, una concurrida discoteca ubicado en Gants Hill, Essex. En el vídeo se ve cómo la agredida se acerca a Liam Holmes y lo increpa, aunque no se llega a escuchar qué le dice. Lo que sí quedó claramente registrada fue la brutal reacción del joven. En la imagen se ve cómo le propina un fuerte puñetazo en el rosto. La víctima se tambalea y queda aturdida. Un segundo puñetazo del agresor hace que la joven caiga al suelo inconsciente y tuvo que ser hospitalizada.
