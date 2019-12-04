Público
Padres Albert Rivera y Malú van a ser padres

El exlíder de Ciudadanos y la cantante han anunciado en sus cuentas de Instagram que van a ser padres. Han colgado una foto de sus manos entrelazadas sujetando un chupete y piden disfrutar del embarazo "con la mayor tranquilidad".

Albert Rivera y Malú | EFE

El exlíder de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera y la cantante Malú han anunciado en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram que van a ser padres. Ambos han colgado una foto de sus manos entrelazadas sujetando un chupete.

"Me emociona muchísimo poder compartir con vosotros este maravilloso regalo que nos ha hecho la vida: ¡Vamos a ser papás! Nos gustaría vivir este deseado embarazo con la mayor tranquilidad para poderlo disfrutar como merece. Una vez más, gana el amor", escriben ambos.

Albert Rivera, que ya es padre de una niña, abandonó la política tras los malos resultados que obtuvo su partido en las elecciones generales y anunció que quería ser "mejor padre, mejor hijo y mejor pareja".

