En un comunicado, Àlex Garrido, el alcalde de Manlleu, ha anunciado su "decisión irrevocable" de renunciar a la alcaldía por haber tenido un comportamiento "totalmente censurable".

El alcalde de Manlleu (Barcelona), Àlex Garrido (ERC), ha dimitido del cargo tras difundirse un vídeo del pasado verano que muestra como unos vigilantes de seguridad lo expulsan de un local de ocio por su estado de ebriedad.

En un comunicado, Garrido ha anunciado su "decisión irrevocable" de renunciar a la alcaldía por haber tenido un comportamiento "totalmente censurable", teniendo en cuenta la "situación crítica que atraviesa el país" y el municipio de Manlleu.

"Siempre he sido del parecer de que los representantes públicos debemos ser ejemplares, incluso en hechos que se circunscriben estrictamente a nuestra vida privada, como es el caso", admite Garrido en el comunicado en el que anuncia su decisión de dimitir.

El alcalde independentista considera "honesto" reconocer su "error" y confiesa que también ha decidido dimitir para evitar que alguien "intente sacar rédito" del vídeo difundido, poniendo en duda "la gran labor" que el equipo de gobierno de Manlleu ha llevado a cabo por "un comportamiento individual inapropiado".

En el comunicado agradece las "incontables muestras de apoyo" que ha recibido de vecinos del pueblo, miembros del equipo de gobierno y de ERC, lo que, a su parecer, contribuirá a hacer este "mal trago más llevadero".

El vídeo difundido en los últimos días muestra a Garrido en una terraza de un local de ocio, con muestras evidentes de ebriedad y sin mascarilla, tras lo que unos vigilantes de seguridad le ayudan a levantarse y le obligan a abandonar el establecimiento. 

