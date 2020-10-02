Mientras siguen los desencuentros entre la Comunidad de Madrid y el Gobierno central por las medidas a adoptar por contener la transmisión del coronavirus, este viernes entran en vigor las restricciones impuestas por Sanidad en la toda capital y otros nueve municipios. Ayuso ha querido culpar al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de crear un "caos" en Madrid, por la aplicación del mandato de Sanidad.
En un intento de criticar la gestión del Ejecutivo, Ayuso ha escrito en Twitter que "desde mañana podrás llegar a Madrid desde Berlín pero no desde Parla". Olvidándose de que su propia Administración ya prohibió a los habitantes de varias zonas Parla, San Blas e Isabel II, salir de su área básica de salud desde el 19 de septiembre.
Desde mañana podrás llegar a Madrid desde Berlín pero no desde Parla.
Gracias por el caos, Pedro Sánchez.
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) October 2, 2020
Los tuiteros no han tardado en afearle este mensaje, con críticas a su gestión de la pandemia en la región, que ha llevado a algunos a preguntarse si alguien querría llegar a Madrid desde Berlín.
Ahora mismo quién carajo querría llegar a Madrid desde Berlín. Gracias por el caos, Isabel. https://t.co/MVC96o8eIq
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) October 2, 2020
Gracias a ti, siempre. https://t.co/du5qK5bSwL
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) October 2, 2020
Es increíble. Ella mismo restringió la movilidad en Parla hace días!!!! ???? https://t.co/HWJ57nr4ZG
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) October 2, 2020
Pensaba que era una cuenta fake y me he tenido que meter ???? Pero chocho que les confinaste tú hace ya casi dos semanas ???? Está chica está peor que yo. https://t.co/npsr2ACfwt
— GER (@gersanc_) October 2, 2020
Inoportuno y desafortunado. ¿Hay algún adulto a cargo? https://t.co/AUMcwhJwBn
— John Müller (@cultrun) October 2, 2020
Ya veréis cuando se entere de que ella confinó parte de Parla. https://t.co/zaaK1Jj0iM
— Dios (@diostuitero) October 2, 2020
Que no. Que el caos en Madrid es cosa tuya. No te quites méritos. Te lo has currado https://t.co/GIcjchbvWm
— Bea Talegón ???????? (@BeatrizTalegon) October 2, 2020
Esta señora soy yo tratando de convencer a mi novio de que se le olvidó a él, y no a mi, ir a recoger al niño a la guardería. https://t.co/y3HcuNy8eT
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) October 2, 2020
Exactamente igual que hoy.
Isabel, no te hagas esto. https://t.co/7YL1QO7c3z
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 2, 2020
Un inglés, un francés y un alemán entran a un bar de Parla y... https://t.co/AdoQKnMwgE
— Jot Down Magazine (@JotDownSpain) October 2, 2020
La marca del cemento de la cara de esta señora debería ser usada en los puentes y viaductos. https://t.co/Vili6G19rN
— Señora Taitantos (@STaitantos) October 2, 2020
Como gestora es una puta mierda, pero como troll lo borda: https://t.co/HK28XbdljL
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) October 2, 2020
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>