Mientras siguen los desencuentros entre la Comunidad de Madrid y el Gobierno central por las medidas a adoptar por contener la transmisión del coronavirus, este viernes entran en vigor las restricciones impuestas por Sanidad en la toda capital y otros nueve municipios. Ayuso ha querido culpar al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de crear un "caos" en Madrid, por la aplicación del mandato de Sanidad.

En un intento de criticar la gestión del Ejecutivo, Ayuso ha escrito en Twitter que "desde mañana podrás llegar a Madrid desde Berlín pero no desde Parla". Olvidándose de que su propia Administración ya prohibió a los habitantes de varias zonas Parla, San Blas e Isabel II, salir de su área básica de salud desde el 19 de septiembre.

Desde mañana podrás llegar a Madrid desde Berlín pero no desde Parla.

Los tuiteros no han tardado en afearle este mensaje, con críticas a su gestión de la pandemia en la región, que ha llevado a algunos a preguntarse si alguien querría llegar a Madrid desde Berlín.

Pensaba que era una cuenta fake y me he tenido que meter ???? Pero chocho que les confinaste tú hace ya casi dos semanas ???? Está chica está peor que yo. https://t.co/npsr2ACfwt

Que no. Que el caos en Madrid es cosa tuya. No te quites méritos. Te lo has currado https://t.co/GIcjchbvWm

— Bea Talegón ???????? (@BeatrizTalegon) October 2, 2020