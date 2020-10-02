Diario Público
Twitter Ayuso obvia que restringió la movilidad en Parla y le llueven las críticas: "La marca del cemento de la cara de esta señora debería usarse en los puentes"

Mientras siguen los desencuentros entre la Comunidad de Madrid y el Gobierno central por las medidas a adoptar por contener la transmisión del coronavirus, este viernes entran en vigor las restricciones impuestas por Sanidad en la toda capital y otros nueve municipios. Ayuso ha querido culpar al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de crear un "caos" en Madrid, por la aplicación del mandato de Sanidad.

En un intento de criticar la gestión del Ejecutivo, Ayuso ha escrito en Twitter que "desde mañana podrás llegar a Madrid desde Berlín pero no desde Parla". Olvidándose de que su propia Administración ya prohibió a los habitantes de varias zonas Parla, San Blas e Isabel II, salir de su área básica de salud desde el 19 de septiembre.

Los tuiteros no han tardado en afearle este mensaje, con críticas a su gestión de la pandemia en la región, que ha llevado a algunos a preguntarse si alguien querría llegar a Madrid desde Berlín.

