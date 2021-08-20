La alcaldesa de Gijón, después de cancelar las corridas de toros: "Las sociedades evolucionan, ya no tiramos cabras del campanario"

Ana González, la alcaldesa de Gijón, ha explicado a Más Vale Tarde la decisión de cancelar precipitadamente este año la feria taurina después de conocer los nombres de algunos toros como Feminista o Nigeriano. "Se han cruzado unas líneas que no deberían cruzarse", explica la alcaldesa.

González asegura que ya se estaba barajando cancelar la tauromaquia este año en la localidad asturiana puesto que el contrato de concesión se había prorrogado anualmente y no era necesario continuar con él. Además añade que desde hace unos años "hay un cambio de mentalidad en Gijón y en toda España". "Hay cosas como el maltrato animal que no contemplábamos hace 40 años, hoy sí son importantes", agrega. Por tanto, el nombre con el que se bautizaron las reses tan solo fue "la gota que colmó el vaso".

"Las sociedades evolucionan, ya no tiramos cabras del campanario y seguro que en torno a eso se genaraba también economía", señala la alcaldesa. "La economía no justifica todo", prosigue González. Desde la Fundación de Toros de Lidia han publicado una comparación entre la alcaldesa y los talibanes, a lo que ella ha respondido: "Que me comparen con los talibanes a mí, gente que quiere imponernos el maltrato a los toros porque a ellos les gusta y les causa placer, lo dice todo".