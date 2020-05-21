MadridActualizado:
Ecologistas en Acción lanzó este jueves una petición con motivo del Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica, que se celebra este viernes con el fin de poner en valor la importancia de los ecosistemas y los procesos que estos dan a la sociedad. Piden que los planes que las administraciones públicas están elaborando para superar la crisis sanitaria y económica provocada por el Covid-19 incorporen medidas que detengan la pérdida de biodiversidad en España.
Esta organización apuntó que las acciones humanas han tenido "impactos muy significativos" en más de tres cuartos de la superficie terrestre del planeta, al destruir más del 85% de los humedales y destinar más de un tercio de toda la superficie terrestre –y casi el 75 % del agua dulce– disponible a la producción agrícola y ganadera.
"La deforestación desenfrenada o la cría intensiva de animales en granjas facilitan la transmisión de enfermedades a los seres humanos."- Ecologistas en Acción
Ecologistas en Acción propuso al Gobierno español y las comunidades autónomas que blinden la actual legislación ambiental, una recuperación económica que fomente una transición ecológica justa con medidas de estímulo basadas en actividades sostenibles y potenciar la sanidad pública y la capacidad sanitaria en los focos de enfermedades emergentes, y se prioricen iniciativas para detener la pérdida de biodiversidad porque la naturaleza es la "mejor defensa" ante las pandemias.
Aboan por un plan de emergencia estatal para detener la pérdida de biodiversidad en España, planes específicos coordinados entre el Estado y las comunidades autónomas de restauración de los ecosistemas degradados por la acción humana, prohibir el comercio de especies silvestres independientemente de su estatus de conservación y reforzar herramientas ya existentes como el plan de acción español contra el tráfico ilegal y el furtivismo internacional de especies silvestres, y una nueva fiscalidad ambiental que grave las actividades más dañinas con el planeta.
