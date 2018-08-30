Público
Franco Frankestein Aparece un grafiti de un Franco Frankestein en Barcelona bajo el lema 'El despertar del pasado'

Ha aparecido este jueves por la mañana en la plaza Urquinaona de Barcelona, con la firma del artista TVBoy.

Imagen del grafiti de Franco/EP

Un grafiti a tamaño natural de Francisco Franco con el lema 'El despertar del pasado' ha aparecido este jueves por la mañana en la plaza Urquinaona de Barcelona, con la firma del artista TVBoy.

Según ha podido constatar Europa Press, en la imagen se puede ver al dictador con tornillos en las sienes y la pose de Frankenstein, junto a una lápida, días después de que el Gobierno haya firmado un decreto para exhumar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

No es la primera expresión de arte público que TVBoy coloca en las calles de capitales europeas: retrató a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, vestida de Wonder Woman; al expresidente Carles Puigdemont, de Harry Potter; al presidente de EE.UU. Donald Trum, de Pato Donald; a la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, de santa, y dibujó un beso de Miquel Iceta (PSC) e Inés Arrimadas (Cs) y otro de Leo Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo.

