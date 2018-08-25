Público
Exhumación de Franco La familia de Franco se hará cargo de los restos del dictador y descarta recurrir la decisión del Gobierno

El nieto de Franco afirma que no lo enterrarán en El Pardo, junto a su mujer, Carmen Polo, por falta de seguridad.

Flowers lie on the tomb of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the giant mausoleum holding the remains of Franco, in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, outside Madrid, Spain, August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medin

La tumba de Franco en el interior del Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La familia de Franco ha afirmado que se hará cargo de los restos del dictador y que presentará las alegaciones oportunas en los 15 días de plazo establecidos por el Gobierno, aunque descarta recurrir la decisión del Ejecutivo.

En una entrevista publicada por el diario La Razón, el nieto de Franco, Francis Franco, ha asegurado que "por supuesto" que su familia se hará cargo de los restos: "No lo vamos a dejar en manos del Gobierno".

Además, ha asegurado que no quiere que haya "una utilización política sobre el cadáver de su abuelo". Sobre la posibilidad de impugnar el real decreto, el nieto de Franco ha afirmado que "gastar dinero en contra de un Gobierno es perder el tiempo, porque si lo hacen y lo exhuman, sería un brindis al sol".

Preguntado sobre la posibilidad de enterrarlo junto a su mujer, Carmen Polo, en el panteón que la familia tiene en la capilla del cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo (Madrid), ha apuntado que "hoy en día no se contempla", porque donde la mujer de Franco está enterrada "no hay seguridad".

En la entrevista también asegura que la exhumación de Franco no es "tan urgente", ni para él "ni para el 90% de los españoles". "El Ejecutivo tiene prisa porque no tienen mucha legislatura por delante, son el Gobierno menos votado de la historia y no representan a casi nadie", ha apostillado.

