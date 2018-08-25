La familia de Franco ha afirmado que se hará cargo de los restos del dictador y que presentará las alegaciones oportunas en los 15 días de plazo establecidos por el Gobierno, aunque descarta recurrir la decisión del Ejecutivo.

En una entrevista publicada por el diario La Razón, el nieto de Franco, Francis Franco, ha asegurado que "por supuesto" que su familia se hará cargo de los restos: "No lo vamos a dejar en manos del Gobierno".

Además, ha asegurado que no quiere que haya "una utilización política sobre el cadáver de su abuelo". Sobre la posibilidad de impugnar el real decreto, el nieto de Franco ha afirmado que "gastar dinero en contra de un Gobierno es perder el tiempo, porque si lo hacen y lo exhuman, sería un brindis al sol".

Preguntado sobre la posibilidad de enterrarlo junto a su mujer, Carmen Polo, en el panteón que la familia tiene en la capilla del cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo (Madrid), ha apuntado que "hoy en día no se contempla", porque donde la mujer de Franco está enterrada "no hay seguridad".

En la entrevista también asegura que la exhumación de Franco no es "tan urgente", ni para él "ni para el 90% de los españoles". "El Ejecutivo tiene prisa porque no tienen mucha legislatura por delante, son el Gobierno menos votado de la historia y no representan a casi nadie", ha apostillado.

