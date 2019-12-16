Hace una semana saltó la noticia de que un corredor de la maratón de Savannah, en el estado de Georgia (Estados Unidos) tocó el trasero a una reportera de televisión que estaba cubriendo en directo la carrera para la cadena local, la WSAV-TV, al pasar a su lado. El episodio machista, que se pudo ver en directo, se hizo viral. La propia reportera, Alex Bozarjian, denunció los hechos en las redes sociales al asegurar que se sintió "violada, objetificada y avergonzada" por la acción del corredor.
Una semana después, la portavoz de la Policía local de Savannah ha anunciado que el corredor en cuestión, Thomas Callaway, de 43 años, fue detenido el pasado viernes acusado de un delito menor de agresión sexual. Callaway ya ha sido puesto en libertad después de pagar una fianza de 1.300 dólares (1.166 euros, al cambio).
Tras su detención y posterior puesta en libertad bajo fianza, Callaway ha pedido disculpas: "Fue un acto horrible y un terrible error". El corredor machista ha justificado su actitud argumentando que estaba levantando el brazo para dar un una palmadita en la espalda o en el hombro a la reportera y no se dio cuenta hasta que al ver el vídeo le había tocado las nalgas.
To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn— Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019
En un comunicado, laWSAV-TV afirmó: "La conducta mostrada hacia Alex Bozarjian, la periodista que cubría el acto en vivo, fue reprensible y completamente inaceptable. Nadie debería ser faltado al respeto de esta manera".
Tras su puesta en libertad, Thomas Callaway está a la espera de juicio. La agresión sexual es un delito menor en Georgia, que se castiga con hasta un año de prisión. La ley estatal define el delito como hacer "contacto físico con las partes íntimas del cuerpo de otra persona sin el consentimiento de esa persona".
