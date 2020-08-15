Estás leyendo: Asesinada una mujer a manos de su pareja en Segovia

Asesinada una mujer a manos de su pareja en Segovia

La víctima fue atacada por un arma blanca.

El asesinato se ha producido a la entrada al municipio segoviano de La Granja. - EUROPA PRESS
El asesinato se ha producido a la entrada al municipio segoviano de La Granja. - EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

AGENCIAS

Una mujer de 37 años ha sido asesinada este sábado tras ser agredida con un arma blanca por su pareja, un varón de 42 años, en la carretera CL-601, dirección Valsaín, a la entrada al municipio segoviano de La Granja, en la rotonda del hotel Roma.

El 112 ha recibido varias llamadas que alertaban de la agresión pero, una vez en el lugar, los servicios de emergencia, que han hallado a la mujer en parada cardiorespiratoria en la vía pública, solo han podido confirmar su fallecimiento.

Los hechos han ocurrido en torno a las 9.17 horas de este sábado, según ha confirmado la Subdelegación del Gobierno. La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación por un posible caso de violencia machista.

El presunto agresor ha intentado quitarse la vida y ha sido trasladado al Hospital General en ambulancia custodiado por la Policía.

Según fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Segovia, la víctima no había interpuesto denuncia algun. Sin embargo, las mismas fuentes han explicado que, en la tarde del viernes, la mujer sí acudió a hablar con agentes de la Guardia Civil con los que se había encontrado por la calle, a los que les comentó que tenía "problemas" con su expareja.

016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

