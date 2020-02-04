madrid
El jurado popular ha absuelto a los siete acusados del asesinato de Alejandro Ponsoda, el alcalde del municipio de Polop, Alicante, que fue disparado el 19 de octubre de 2007 a las puertas de su domicilio.
Los siete acusados estaban siendo investigados por planificar y ejecutar la muerte de Ponsoda. El tribunal no profesional, compuesto por seis hombres y tres mujeres, no han considerado probado que Juan Cano, el entonces número dos del Ayuntamiento, organizara el crimen junto con otros tres hombres y se lo encargara a tres presuntos sicarios, según adelanta El Mundo.
Los acusados eran Juan Cano; el empresario Salvador Ros; los responsables del club Mesalina, Pedro Hermosilla y Ariel Gatto, y los considerados presuntos autores materiales del crimen: Raúl Montero Trevejo, Robert Franek y Radim Rakowsk.
Habrá ampliación.
