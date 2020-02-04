Estás leyendo: El jurado declara no culpables a los acusados del asesinato del alcalde de Polop

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Asesinato de Alejandro Ponsoda El jurado declara no culpables a los acusados del asesinato del alcalde de Polop

El tribunal no profesional exculpa a los siete acusados de planear y ejecutar el crimen de Alejandro Ponsoda.

Última hora en Público
Última hora.

madrid

público

El jurado popular ha absuelto a los siete acusados del asesinato de Alejandro Ponsoda, el alcalde del municipio de Polop, Alicante, que fue disparado el 19 de octubre de 2007 a las puertas de su domicilio. 

Los siete acusados estaban siendo investigados por planificar y ejecutar la muerte de Ponsoda. El tribunal no profesional, compuesto por seis hombres y tres mujeres, no han considerado probado que Juan Cano, el entonces número dos del Ayuntamiento, organizara el crimen junto con otros tres hombres y se lo encargara a tres presuntos sicarios, según adelanta El Mundo.

Los acusados eran Juan Cano; el empresario Salvador Ros; los responsables del club Mesalina, Pedro Hermosilla y Ariel Gatto, y los considerados presuntos autores materiales del crimen: Raúl Montero Trevejo, Robert Franek y Radim Rakowsk.

Habrá ampliación.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú