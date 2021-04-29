Estás leyendo: Prisión provisional sin fianza para el hombre acusado de quemar viva a su mujer en Tarragona

Público
Público

Asesinato machista Prisión provisional sin fianza para el hombre acusado de quemar viva a su mujer en Tarragona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra trasladaron a la víctima de urgencia al hospital, pero los médicos no pudieron hacer nada por salvar su vida y falleció poco después.

Mossos d'Esquadra
Imagen de archivo de dos Mossos d'Esquadra. EFE

madrid

La juez ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional sin fianza para el hombre acusado de haber matado a su mujer quemándola viva en el domicilio de la pareja en La Bisbal del Penedès (Tarragona), por un delito de homicidio.

El pasado 26 de abril, los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron a este hombre, de 37 años, nacionalidad española y vecino de la citada localidad, acusado de un delito de homicidio como presunto autor del asesinato de su compañera sentimental, de 50 años, que falleció poco después en el hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona a causa de las graves quemaduras que sufrió.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación indicaron a Efe que fue el propio hombre quien alertó a los servicios de emergencia, simulando que la mujer habría intentado suicidarse. Sin embargo, las citadas fuentes apuntaron que, poco antes de fallecer, la víctima habría acusado a su pareja de haber intentado matarla.

El hombre, detenido en la noche del 26 de abril, se encontraba desde entonces en las dependencias de los Mossos d'Equadra en El Vendrell (Tarragona), tras haber sido atendido en un hospital por quemaduras leves.

Esta mañana, el arrestado ha pasado a disposición judicial en el juzgado de violencia sobre la mujer de El Vendrell y la magistrada ha acordado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre.La causa está abierta por un delito de homicidio y, también, por conducción sin permiso de circulación.

La víctima de la Bisbal del Penedès es la octava mujer asesinada en un caso de violencia machista este año. Ninguna de estas mujeres habían denunciado previamente a su agresor.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público