Los asesinatos subieron un 15% y los delitos sexuales un 11% en 2019 en España

El año pasado fueron asesinadas en España 332 personas y se denunciaron 15.338 delitos sexuales.

Manifestación en Huelva en protesta por la puesta en libertad bajo fianza de los cinco miembros de 'La Manada'. EFE/Julián Pérez/Archivo
Manifestación en Huelva en protesta por la puesta en libertad bajo fianza de los cinco miembros de 'La Manada'. EFE/Julián Pérez/Archivo

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

En 2019 fueron asesinadas en España 332 personas, un 14,9 por ciento más que en el año anterior, y se denunciaron 15.338 delitos sexuales, lo que supone un incremento del 11,3 por ciento respecto a 2018.

Son datos que figuran en el balance de criminalidad del Ministerio del Interior correspondiente a 2019, en el que se produjo un repunte de la delincuencia de un 3,3 por ciento, hasta las 2.201.859 infracciones penales.

También aumentaron notablemente los delitos detectados relacionados con el tráfico de drogas, un 15 por ciento, y los robos con violencia e intimidación, un 10 por ciento.

Entre los delitos sexuales, destaca el alza de un 10,5 por ciento en las denuncias de agresiones sexuales con penetración hasta las 1.878. 

