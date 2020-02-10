Estás leyendo: Piden más de 13 años de cárcel para un hombre acusado de violar diariamente a su pareja

En una ocasión, el acusado amenazó a la víctima colocándole una navaja en su cuello para obligarla a mantener relaciones sexuales.

Audiencia Provincial de Murcia. / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

efe

El fiscal ha pedido penas que suman 13 años y 4 meses de prisión y 10 años de libertad vigilada para Antonio C.P., un hombre que va a ser juzgado en la Audiencia Provincial de Murcia en abril acusado de maltratar de forma habitual a su pareja y de obligarla a mantener de forma continua relaciones sexuales pese a su negativa.

El escrito de la acusación estatal, le atribuye también un delito leve de vejaciones por los insultos que vertió contra ella, a la que llegó a llamar "guarra" y a la que invitó a que dejara la vivienda que compartían, en Abarán. Por ese delito leve, la fiscalía reclama al tribunal que se le condene a treinta días de localización permanente en un domicilio diferente y alejado del de la víctima.

Las conclusiones provisionales del ministerio público señalan que los hechos se produjeron entre los meses de marzo y agosto de 2017, cuando el acusado, presuntamente, la obligaba diariamente a mantener relaciones sexuales no consentidas por esta "con ánimo de satisfacer sus deseos libidinosos".

En una ocasión, que la fiscalía data en el 22 de julio de 2017, con el mismo ánimo indicado, y para vencer la resistencia de la víctima, se habría valido de una navaja, que colocó en su cuello, para, con amenazas de muerte, obligarla a mantener las relaciones sexuales.

El escrito de acusación recoge que el denunciado está sujeto a la prohibición de comunicación y de aproximación a la perjudicada a una distancia inferior a 300 metros, de acuerdo con la medida adoptada por el juez en agosto de 2017.

