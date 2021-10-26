Estás leyendo: El asistente de dirección que dio el arma a Baldwin había sido despedido de otra película por un accidente similar

El asistente de dirección que dio el arma a Baldwin había sido despedido de otra película por un accidente similar

En 2019, Dave Halls estuvo involucrado en otra descarga de pistola fortuita durante el rodaje de la película 'Freedom's Path'.

Cartel del velatorio de HaHalyna Hutchins en Albuquerque.
Cartel del velatorio de Halyna Hutchins en Albuquerque, Nuevo México. Kevin Mohat / Reuters

Dave Halls era el asistente de dirección de Rust, la película en la que trabajaba Alec Baldwin cuando en un ensayo disparó accidentalmente a la directora de fotografía Halyna Hutchins, y también fue la persona que entregó el arma al actor, según las declaraciones difundidas por el departamento del Sheriff que investiga el suceso.

El ayudante de dirección había trabajado anteriormente en el filme Freedom's Path donde tuvo lugar también un incidente con un arma donde estuvo involucrado, afirma el productor de la película a AFP. Añade también que Halls "fue despedido del set de Freedom's Path en 2019 después de que un miembro del equipo sufrió una herida menor cuando un arma se disparó".

En 'Freedom's Path' hirió a un técnico de sonido por otro accidente con un arma

En este caso, hirió a un técnico de sonido por una descarga de arma accidental y se le expulsó inmediatamente del rodaje: "La producción no volvió a filmar hasta que Dave estaba fuera de la localización", asegura el productor de Freedom's Path. 

La investigación de la muerte de la directora de fotografía durante la grabación del wéstern sigue su curso. Las primeras pesquisas rechazan que el culpable fuera Baldwin. El arma había dado problemas unos días antes y el actor realizó la escena porque fue avisado de que la pistola no contenía balas. La película se encuentra suspendida temporalmente por el incidente en el que también salió herido el director Joel Souza.

