AstraZeneca es la vacuna con menos notificaciones de efectos adversos en España

MADRIDActualizado:
La vacuna de AstraZeneca es la que menos notificaciones de efectos adversos tiene registrados en España, según los últimos datos publicados por la Agencia Española del Medicamento (Aemps) a partir de casos recogidos hasta el 21 de febrero.
Mientras que la vacuna de Moderna ha registrado hasta 332 notificaciones por cada 100.000 habitantes, la de Pfizer cuenta con 204 y la de AstraZeneca 69 notificaciones por cada 100.000 personas.
En total, la Aemps tiene contabilizadas hasta el 21 de febrero un total de 6.266 notificaciones de acontecimientos adversos sobre un total de 3.058.776 dosis de vacunas administradas contra la covid-19. Esto supone una incidencia por cada 488 personas.
Los acontecimientos más frecuentemente notificados son los trastornos generales (fiebre, dolor en la zona de vacunación), del sistema nervioso central (cefalea, mareos) y del sistema musculo-esquelético (mialgia y artralgia), según recoge Servimedia del informe de la Aemps.
Precisamente, la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) ha comunicado esta tarde que seguirá investigando la "posible vinculación" entre la vacuna de AstraZeneca y los casos muy raros de trombosis detectados a algunas personas e insiste en su "alta eficacia" y en que los beneficios contra la pandemia de covid-19 siguen siendo superiores a los riesgos que conlleva esta vacuna.
