Estás leyendo: Aumentan a 26 los ingresados por casos asociados al virus del Nilo, ocho en UCI

Público
Público

Aumentan a 26 los ingresados por casos asociados al virus del Nilo, ocho en UCI

El total de casos asociados a este virus en la provincia de Sevilla, entre probables y confirmados, es de 29, mientras que confirmados plenamente como portadores de la enfermedad son 19.

El mosquito Culex pipiens, principal vector del virus del Nilo Occidental junto al Culex perexiguus. / AfroBrazilian (Wikimedia)
El mosquito Culex pipiens, principal vector del virus del Nilo Occidental junto al Culex perexiguus. / AfroBrazilian (Wikimedia)

Sevilla

Actualizado:

efe

Andalucía suma este martes un total de 26 personas ingresadas en los hospitales por casos asociados al virus del Nilo, cinco más que este lunes, de los que ocho están en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), han informado fuentes de la Consejería de Salud.

El total de casos asociados a este virus en la provincia de Sevilla, entre probables y confirmados, es de 29, mientras que confirmados plenamente como portadores de la enfermedad son 19.

En todos los casos se trata de pacientes con meningoencefalitis con más o menos gravedad y están localizados en los municipios de Puebla del Río y Coria del Río, junto a las marismas del Guadalquivir.

El virus del Nilo Occidental es una enfermedad que se transmite a las personas por la picadura de mosquitos y que también puede afectar a pájaros, caballos y otros mamíferos.

La Junta ha detectado durante el mes de agosto cuatro casos de fiebre del Nilo en caballos, dos en la provincia de Huelva, uno en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) y otro en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla).

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público