Aumentan más de un 5% las víctimas y las denuncias por violencia de género

El Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (GGPJ) ha publicado un informe que muestra el incremento de violencia machista en comparación al año anterior.

Imagen de una manifestación del 8M en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid (marzo de 2019). Óscar J.Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

El Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (GGPJ) ha publicado un informe que muestra un incremento del 5,22% en el número de víctimas de violencia machista y un 5,58% las denuncias en el tercer trimestre del año en comparación con los datos del año anterior. Además, las órdenes de protección solicitadas ante los juzgados de violencia sobre la mujer disminuyeron un 3,8%.

