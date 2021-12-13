Aumentan más de un 5% las víctimas y las denuncias por violencia de género

madrid
Actualizado:
El Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (GGPJ) ha publicado un informe que muestra un incremento del 5,22% en el número de víctimas de violencia machista y un 5,58% las denuncias en el tercer trimestre del año en comparación con los datos del año anterior. Además, las órdenes de protección solicitadas ante los juzgados de violencia sobre la mujer disminuyeron un 3,8%.
(Habrá ampliación)
No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
